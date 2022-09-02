Mixin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,313.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $194.19 or 0.00961432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $116.34 million and $24,313.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,175.29 or 0.99887774 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.