Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,075 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIME. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 260,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 32.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,989,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $4,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

