Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $13.45 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

