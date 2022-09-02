Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

MU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 383,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

