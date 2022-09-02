Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $89.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

