MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

CIF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 41,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,614. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

