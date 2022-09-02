Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 374 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,208.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,290.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

