Mettalex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,497.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $178,143.42 and approximately $12,497.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

