Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 6,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.