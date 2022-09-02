Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,006 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $68.16 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

