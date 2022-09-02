Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,831 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $244.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.51. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

