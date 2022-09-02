Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 38,472 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,472 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

