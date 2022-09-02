Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,333 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.