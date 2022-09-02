Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 83,517 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HP were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

HP stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

