Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $419,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $405.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.07 and its 200 day moving average is $433.06.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.