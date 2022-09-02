Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,339,000 after buying an additional 141,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $219.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

