Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

VLO stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

