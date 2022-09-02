Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.