MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PSX opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

