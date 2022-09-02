MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

