MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

MSCI stock opened at $456.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.54. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

