MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,031 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.