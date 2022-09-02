MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

