MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $326.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

