MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after buying an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.