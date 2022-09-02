MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

