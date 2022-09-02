MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,157 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,612,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152,864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.