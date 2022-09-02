MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after buying an additional 306,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,010,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $407.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.