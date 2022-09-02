MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 49,110 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

