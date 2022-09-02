MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 36,824 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

