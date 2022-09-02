MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

