MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,894 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 19.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

