MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,501 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

