MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 500000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

