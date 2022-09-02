Metacoin (METAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.85 Million

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028800 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Metacoin (CRYPTO:METAC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

