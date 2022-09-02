Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

