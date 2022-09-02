Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.85.
In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
