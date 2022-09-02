Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.93

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.93 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.67). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 11,561,894 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.46).

The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

