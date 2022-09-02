McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from McPherson’s’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
McPherson’s Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
McPherson’s Company Profile
