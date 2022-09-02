McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from McPherson’s’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

McPherson’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

McPherson’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products; and vitamins and supplements, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foil.

