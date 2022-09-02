Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

MZDAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.