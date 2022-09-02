MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.21. MaxCyte shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $540.66 million and a PE ratio of -27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.