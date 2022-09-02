Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.18

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
