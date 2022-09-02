Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.18

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

