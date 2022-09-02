Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.80.

MASI traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $147.24. 2,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,502. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

