Maryland Capital Management Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $181.80.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,402.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $2,728,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

