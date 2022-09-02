Maryland Capital Management Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Trading Down 6.2 %
SiTime stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $181.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.
SiTime Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiTime (SITM)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.