Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,700 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,221,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.