Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 468,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 224,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

