Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,957. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

