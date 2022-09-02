Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,957. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
