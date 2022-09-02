Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,199 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

