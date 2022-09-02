Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

