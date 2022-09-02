Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $8,106,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

NYSE WSM opened at $146.92 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

