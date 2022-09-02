Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in News were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

